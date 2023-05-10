The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    MLK’s Harshest Comments on Malcolm X Were Fabricated, Biographer Says

    Several oft-repeated quotes appear nowhere in the original transcript of a famous interview with King.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Bettmann/Getty Images

    A Martin Luther King Jr. biographer says he discovered that the civil rights leader's harshest criticism of fellow activist Malcolm X may have been partly fabricated.

    In a wide-ranging 1965 interview with Playboy, King condemned Malcolm X's "fiery, demagogic oratory," which called for Black Americans to "arm themselves and prepare to engage in violence."

    But writer Jonathan Eig discovered those quotes came from an earlier part of the Playboy interview, when the reporter asked only about Black extremists in general — not Malcolm X himself. Other oft-repeated quotes — including one in which King says Malcom X "has done himself and our people a great disservice" — appear nowhere in the original transcript.

    "I think the historic reverberations are huge," Eig told the Washington Post.

    Read More

    The famous quotes have long been used in classrooms to show the divisions between 1960s civil rights leaders, especially in regard to the use of violence to achieve their goals. Malcolm X frequently criticized King's peace-oriented approach, calling him a "modern Uncle Tom."

    But the new discovery shows that the pair may have had more in common than previously known: Malcolm X often publicly acted as King's "foil," Eig said, but "they certainly shared a lot of the same goals."

    Eig's new biography, King: A Life will be released on May 16. He could not locate an original recording from the Playboy interview, but he told the Post he believes the unedited interview was transcribed directly from tape by a secretary.

