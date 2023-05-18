MLB Pitcher Strikes, Kills Bird In Warmup Throw
It's the second time a Diamondbacks pitcher has accidentally killed a bird with a pitch.
During a warmup in the outfield, an Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher accidentally hit and killed a passing bird with a pitch -- the second time a D-Backs pitcher has done that.
On Wednesday, Zac Gallen was warming up in the outfield before the Diamondback's game against the Oakland Athletics when a curveball he threw hit a bird mid-flight.
The entire sequence was captured by Diamondbacks’ broadcaster Bally Sports Arizona.
It was 22 years ago that D-Backs ace Randy Johnson "exploded" a passing dove with his famous fastball in a Spring Training incident that has lived on in internet infamy.
According to USA Today, the Diamondbacks are not the only team to kill birds mid-flight with their pitches.
The first recorded incident seems to be former New York Yankees outfielder Dave Winfield killing a seagull during a warm-up throw on Aug. 4, 1983 in Toronto. That incident led to Ontario police arresting Winfield after the game on charges of animal cruelty, that were later dropped.
Another incident includes West Michigan Whitecaps pitcher Jonathan Maciel hitting a black bird in 2014.
