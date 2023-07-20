Sen. Mitt Romney Loves His Hot Dogs: ‘Best Meat There Is, Without Question’ - The Messenger
Sen. Mitt Romney Loves His Hot Dogs: ‘Best Meat There Is, Without Question’

'I love hot dogs. I love them in buns, I love them outside of buns, I love them with baked beans,' the Utah Republican says

Mark Moore
Sen. Mitt Romney posted on his Twitter account about his love of hot dogs.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney relishes hot dogs. 

The Utah Republican celebrated National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday by posting about his Joey Chestnut-level love of dogs. 

“Well, as you all know, today is National Hot Dog Day and perhaps you also know that hot dog is my favorite meat,” Romney said in a video on his Twitter page. 

Wearing a hat with a hot dog logo, Romney walked through the halls of Congress carrying a hot dog laced with ketchup. 

“I love hot dogs. I love them in buns, I love them outside of buns, I love them with baked beans, I just like hot dogs. It’s the best, you know, best meat there is, without question,” he said frankly. 

“So to all of you who like me are celebrating National Hot Dog Day, congratulations to you and may there be many, many more hot dogs served in our wonderful land," the senator continued.  

The 76-year-old former Republican presidential candidate has long expressed his love for frankfurters. 

Romney was quoted by the Washington Examiner telling supporters during a dinner in 2018 what his favorite food is.

“My favorite meat is hot dog, by the way. That is my favorite meat,” Romney was quoted saying by the newspaper. “My second favorite meat is hamburger. And, everyone says, oh, don’t you prefer steak? It’s like, I know steaks are great, but I like hot dog best, and I like hamburger next best.”

