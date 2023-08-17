Mistrial in Case of Black FedEx Driver Chased by Armed White Men Is Result of Cops ‘Intentionally’ Withholding Evidence, Lawyer Alleges (Exclusive)
The case of D'Monterrio Gibson, who was shot at while delivering packages in Mississippi, caused a national uproar
An attorney for a Black FedEx driver who was allegedly chased and shot at by two white men says that police intentionally withheld evidence — resulting in a judge declaring a mistrial in the case.
Brookhaven police Detective Vincent Fernando revealed during trial on Wednesday that he had a videotaped statement that D'Monterrio Gibson had given to police about his January 2022 run-in with the men, but that he had not turned it over to defense attorneys or prosecutors.
The revelation prompted Judge David Strong to declare a mistrial Thursday in the case against Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Case, who are charged with the attempted first-degree murder of 25-year-old Gibson
"I believe there has been a favoritism all along within the Brookhaven Police Department, trying to assist the Cases in staying free as long as possible," Gibson's lawyer Carlos Moore tells The Messenger.
"[Brandon and Gregory Case] have not spent one solitary night in jail since this incident occurred."
Moore alleged police intentionally mishandled the case, and says Fernando told a "blatant lie."
"Defense attorneys asked for all of the evidence. They asked if Mr. Gibson had been interviewed by the police and if it was recorded ... and his answer was no, it was never recorded," Moore says. "And then he gets in court and says it was recorded and that everything in the interrogation room was recorded and [he] pulled out the CD."
Fernando and Brookhaven Police Department did not immediately return requests for comment on Thursday.
The Lincoln County District Attorney's office declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation.
The mistrial comes a month after a scathing grand jury report asserted there has been a "lack of accountability" within the Brookhaven Police Department and accused the agency of "poorly" handling its investigations.
Prosecutors said Gibson was driving a van with the Hertz logo on it the night of the shooting last year and dropped off a package at a home on a dead-end road.
As he tried to leave, Gregory Case used a pickup truck to try to block Gibson and Brandon Case came out of the home with a gun, officials allege. When Gibson drove around the pickup truck, shots were fired, striking the truck and packages inside of it, prosecutors said.
A defense attorney for Gregory Case said his client saw the van outside his mother-in-law's home and went out to ask what the driver was doing but the driver did not stop.
The ongoing case has sparked allegations of racism in Brookhaven and comparisons to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed after he was chased by three white men as he went jogging through a Georgia neighborhood in 2020.
The Mississippi case is also playing out with a historic backdrop: Civil rights activist Lamar Smith was shot and killed in 1955 outside the same courthouse by three men who were never prosecuted.
"That's Lincoln County, Mississippi 68 years ago," Moore said. "This is a litmus test to see if this county has progressed."
