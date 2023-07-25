Mistrial Declared After Man Waits 10 Years in Jail for Day in Court - The Messenger
Mistrial Declared After Man Waits 10 Years in Jail for Day in Court

Only terrorism suspects at Guantanamo Bay have faced longer wait times in the lead-up to their trial, according to the defendant's lawyer

Nick Gallagher
Maurice Jimmerson waited 10 years to be tried in a double-homicide case. Atlanta News First/Screenshot

A man charged with committing a 2013 double homicide spent 10 years in jail waiting for a court date — the longest pretrial detention in Georgia history and the second-longest in U.S. history, according to his attorney.

This week, a jury was unable to come to a decision in Maurice Jimmerson's trial after three days of deliberations, Atlanta News First reported. Because the trial ended with no verdict, it's likely that Jimmerson, 32, will now face a new trial.

"His constitutional rights have been violated," Jimmerson's mother, Sonya Holmes, told ANF. "They put him in there and they forgot about him."

Two co-defendants had already been acquitted in the case in 2017.

Dougherty County District Attorney Gregory Edwards told the outlet that the trial was held up by the pandemic and an unexpected flood that damaged the courthouse. He also put some responsibility on a previous judge who had decided to try each case separately.

It took more than eight months for the court to appoint Jimmerson a new lawyer after his last attorney withdrew from the case in July 2022 to care for a sick family member.

Jimmerson's new attorney, Andrew Fleischman, decided to represent him pro-bono after hearing about his plight in April. Fleischman had asked the court to toss the case altogether, arguing that Jimmerson's constitutional right to a speedy trial had been violated.

Only terrorism suspects at Guantanamo Bay have faced longer wait times in the lead-up to their trial, Fleischman said.

Jimmerson is accused of being a trigger man in a gang-related double homicide that took place in 2013.

The DA's case appears to rest on testimony from a witness who claimed to see Jimmerson at the site of the murder. The defense said that the witness has since renounced those statements and admitted that he had lied.

Edwards told Atlanta News First he will bring in more witnesses to share their accounts in the new trial.

Fleishman, meanwhile, plans to appeal the case to the Georgia Supreme Court, arguing that waiting 10 years for a trial amounts to a breach of Jimmerson's rights under the Sixth Amendment.

