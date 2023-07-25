Mistrial Declared After Man Waits 10 Years in Jail for Day in Court

A man charged with committing a 2013 double homicide spent 10 years in jail waiting for a court date — the longest pretrial detention in Georgia history and the second-longest in U.S. history, according to his attorney.
This week, a jury was unable to come to a decision in Maurice Jimmerson's trial after three days of deliberations, Atlanta News First reported. Because the trial ended with no verdict, it's likely that Jimmerson, 32, will now face a new trial.
"His constitutional rights have been violated," Jimmerson's mother, Sonya Holmes, told ANF. "They put him in there and they forgot about him."
Two co-defendants had already been acquitted in the case in 2017.
Dougherty County District Attorney Gregory Edwards told the outlet that the trial was held up by the pandemic and an unexpected flood that damaged the courthouse. He also put some responsibility on a previous judge who had decided to try each case separately.
It took more than eight months for the court to appoint Jimmerson a new lawyer after his last attorney withdrew from the case in July 2022 to care for a sick family member.
Jimmerson's new attorney, Andrew Fleischman, decided to represent him pro-bono after hearing about his plight in April. Fleischman had asked the court to toss the case altogether, arguing that Jimmerson's constitutional right to a speedy trial had been violated.
Only terrorism suspects at Guantanamo Bay have faced longer wait times in the lead-up to their trial, Fleischman said.
Jimmerson is accused of being a trigger man in a gang-related double homicide that took place in 2013.
The DA's case appears to rest on testimony from a witness who claimed to see Jimmerson at the site of the murder. The defense said that the witness has since renounced those statements and admitted that he had lied.
Edwards told Atlanta News First he will bring in more witnesses to share their accounts in the new trial.
Fleishman, meanwhile, plans to appeal the case to the Georgia Supreme Court, arguing that waiting 10 years for a trial amounts to a breach of Jimmerson's rights under the Sixth Amendment.
- Man Admits to Beheading His Mother Year After Jury Declared Mistrial in First Case
- Cheating Fishermen Sentenced to 10 Days in Jail
- Crowdfunding Campaign Launched for Tennessee Man Declared Innocent After 25 Years in Prison
- Innocent Man Jailed After Thief Used His Old License Plate on Getaway Car
- 10 Years After Supreme Court Gutted Voting Rights, We See the Impact on Black Americans
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway RiotNews
- Texas Mom Successfully Enrolls Three Daughters in College Before the Age of 15News
- ‘She Did Not Go Willingly’: Family Pays Tribute to Maryland Hiker Found Dead After Boyfriend Reported Her MissingNews