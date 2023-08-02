Missouri Trans Teen Threatened With Rape Sues School for Banning Her From Girls’ Bathroom

A transgender teen sued her former school district after being forced to use the boy’s bathroom or the one-stalled gender-neutral bathroom.

The lawsuit, which only referred to the girl as R.F., argued the district violated the teen’s rights because she was not allowed to use the bathroom that coincides with her gender.

The ACLU of Missouri filed the suit and asks the court to find the Platte County R-3 School District's policies unconstitutional. The ACLU is seeking compensation, punitive damages, and fees for the teen.

The lawsuit states that at the beginning of her freshman year in 2021, R.F. was told by the assistant principal that she was required to use the bathroom that correlated to her assigned sex at birth or the gender-neutral bathroom. The lawsuit also stated the gender-neutral bathroom was not near R.F.’s classes and always had a long line.

According to the lawsuit, when R.F. used the girl’s bathroom, she received punishments at school, ranging from verbal warnings to detention to an out–of–school suspension.

R.F. said in the lawsuit that when she used the boy's bathroom, she was harassed and threatened with rape. The incident happened when she returned to school from a week's suspension.

Newsweek reports that R.F. missed several weeks of school and eventually finished her freshman year virtually at home. She began her sophomore year at the same school before her family moved out of the school district this past January.

In a statement from Gillian Wilcox, the deputy director of Missouri's ACLU, said "Forcing transgender students to use the bathroom or locker room that matches their sex designated at birth is not only discrimination but dangerous and causes serious harm to Missouri's youth."

The lawsuit adds that R.F. suffered from anxiety and depression as a result of the bathroom ban and harassment.

Jay Harris, the superintendent of the school district, said in a statement to Newsweek that the district is "in the early stages of evaluating the legal claims."