Missouri Raking in $4 Million a Day in Legal Marijuana Sales

Recreational marijuana sales in Missouri are expected to surpass $1 billion by the end of 2023, the first year the drug has been legal for recreational consumption in the state.

The state is averaging some $4 million in sales per day despite legalized recreational marijuana being just five months old in Missouri, according to a report by Kansas City’s local Fox affiliate Fox 4.

In total, the Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulations has reported nearly $600 million in marijuana sales since Feb. 3, when licensed sales began.

The industry has also added more than 8,000 jobs in the state.

Voters in Missouri approved a November 2022 ballot measure 53 percent to 47 percent to legalize recreational marijuana sales.

The state is using tax revenue from marijuana sales for public safety and infrastructure improvements.