Missouri Executes Convicted Child Killer Johnny Johnson By Lethal Injection

Missouri inmate Johnny Johnson was executed for the murder of 6-year-old Casey Williamson more than two decades after the heinous crime occurred.

The 45-year-old died by lethal injection on Tuesday evening, per the Associated Press. He was pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m. local time.

Johnson issued a final statement before his execution

“God Bless. Sorry to the people and family I hurt,” Johnson’s statement read. Members of Williamson's family were among those who attended the execution, along with the former prosecutor and police investigator who handled the case.

Johnson was first sentenced to death in 2005 after being convicted of the murder.

It was in July 2002 when Johnson stayed at the home of Casey's mother, Angie Wideman, following a party.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Johnson persuaded Casey to leave the house the next day, then attempted to sexually assault her before killing her.

Casey's body was found in an abandoned glass factory near the Meramec River, less than a mile from her home, buried beneath rocks and debris, per FOX affiliate KTVI.

Casey's disappearance and death marked their 21st-anniversary last week.

"My father and my brother were the ones to identify Casey's body when it happened," Angie Wideman recently told the news station.

She continued: "My brother had a complete mental breakdown, and my father drank himself to death. It was more than they could process seeing Casey's little body in the way he left it."

Before his execution, he apologized to Casey's family in a handwritten letter.

Johnson's lawyers had argued that he has mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, making him legally incompetent to understand the consequences of his actions and the associated punishments, the AP reported.

They also pointed out that he was delusional, believing the Devil would use his death for the apocalypse.

The state countered the defense's argument, claiming that Johnson's mental health issues could be managed with medication.

The Missouri Supreme Court ultimately ruled in a six-to-one decision to lift the stay of execution.

"Johnny Johnson’s crime is one of the most horrific murders that has come across my desk," Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement. "Casey was an innocent young girl who bravely fought Johnson until he took her life.”

Per the AP, Missouri is one of only five states that have carried out executions in 2023, with Texas having executed the most people among them.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and two other justices in the land's highest court rejected a late request to stay the execution.

Wideman told KTVI that she planned to attend Johnson's execution.