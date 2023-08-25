Mississippi Woman Accused of Killing Husband on Facebook Live

A Mississippi grand jury indicted a woman for the fatal shooting of her husband during an incident livestreamed on Facebook.

In March, Kadejah Brown was charged with murder for allegedly killing her husband Jeremy Brown, 28, a day after they had an argument, according to local news station WLBT. The woman is still waiting for a trial date.

Jeremy Brown was allegedly trying to leave the apartment after he argued with his wife in an effort to de-escalate the situation, but he was shot, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. He died from a single gunshot wound and a 9mm pistol was recovered from the scene, according to the police.

“There was a history of domestic violence between Brown and the victim. This was a tragic and senseless murder and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. Fortunately, Brown is in custody and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable,” Hawkins said in a statement at the time.

The couple’s argument was broadcast on Facebook Live, the New York Post reported in March. At some point, Kadejah repeatedly asks her husband “what is the conversation you want to have?” as he tried to leave.

Above, a mugshot picture of Kadejah Brown Lowndes County Sheriff's Office

“Don’t touch me! Tell your daughter to keep her hands off me,” he tells another woman in the same room, who appears to be Kadejah’s mother, according to the Post.

Their heated exchange escalated as Kadejah kept blaming Brown for not helping with taking care of their children.

The video then goes black at one point and a gunshot can be heard several seconds later followed by wails and cries.