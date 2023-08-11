Mississippi Supreme Court Refuses to Remove Ex-Quarterback Brett Favre From Welfare Fraud Suit

The Mississippi Supreme Court refused an appeal by retired Hall of Fame Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre to remove him from a lawsuit targeting welfare fraud.

A panel of three justices issued a terse ruling on Wednesday denying the appeal.

The civil suit, filed last year, seeks to recover millions of federal welfare dollars aimed at aiding low-income Mississippi residents that prosecutors argue were instead squandered on projects supported by wealthy or well-connected residents from 2016 to 2019.

A state audit found in 2020 that a total of more than $77 million was improperly used from the welfare program.

Favre has not been charged with any crime linked to the funds, but he is named among some three dozen individuals and organizations in the lawsuit, some of whom have admitted to wrongdoing.

The suit by Mississippi's Department of Human Services argues that money from the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program was misspent, including on projects Favre supported.

Targeted funds include $5 million spent on a volleyball arena at Favre's alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi, which he is accused of "orchestrating."

Also targeted is the $1.7 million toward the development of a concussion treatment drug by the company, Prevacus. Favre was the “largest individual outside investor and holder of corporate stock” in the company, according to the suit.

Favre has already repaid more than $1 million he received of the funds for speeches and appearances he's accused of not attending.

Favre’s attorneys argued to the state Supreme Court that Favre was not part of the "scheme” to spend welfare money on the volleyball center, that he earned nothing from the expenditure, and that the Department of Human Services is suing him to deflect from the department’s role in allowing the fraud.

Dismissing Favre as a defendant, they argued, “would prevent further substantial and irreparable harm to Favre’s reputation generated by public officials seizing on meritless claims to attract public attention.”

State attorneys argued earlier this year that Favre’s attorneys have presented “a long press release” rather than legal arguments.

Favre or his attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.