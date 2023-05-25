Mississippi Police Officers Indicted in Death of Black Man who Died in Custody

Three former police officers have been indicted by a Mississippi grand jury in connection to the death of a Black man, who died in police custody after he was repeatedly shocked by a stun gun and pinned down in December.

Ex-Jackson police officers Avery Willis and Kenya McCarty are charged with second-degree murder, and James Land is charged with manslaughter for the death of Keith Murriel, 41, according to the Associated Press.

Officials in Mississippi released video of the incident on Wednesday.

McCarty, who is Black, was fired from the department in February, while Willis, who is also Black, and Land, who is white, were fired in April, the outlet reported. Each was placed on administrative leave following the encounter.

Keith Murriel

Murriel was arrested just before midnight on Dec. 31 for allegedly trespassing at a hotel, the AP reported.

In apprehending Murriel, the officers tackled him and stunned him several times over the course of 10 minutes an incident caught on body camera video released Wednesday, according to the news service.

The recording shows McCarty with her knee on Murriel's back, the AP reported. Murriel then flips over, and the officers try to put his hands behind his back as he pleads for them to stop using the stun guns.

Murriel was laid horizontally in the back seat of a police cruiser after he was handcuffed, according to the AP. He died after he was in police custody.

Body camera footage also showed Willis speaking with another officer after the incident, saying, “I hope (he) is asleep. Because if he’s asleep, it’ll be a good ride."

He used a racial slur to refer to Murriel.

“It was funny seeing (his) feet in the air," Willis says in the video.

The footage was released following a Mississippi Bureau of Investigation review of the incident.

The three former officers were indicted on May 12.

“We believe we have seen actions that are excessive, disheartening and tragic,” Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said at a news conference on Wednesday. ”And we believe that is not representative of the vision of public safety that not only this administration wants to put forward, but we believe the men and women of JPD want to put forward.”

According to the Associated Press on Wednesday, it was unclear whether the three have attorneys.