Mississippi Police Officer ‘No Longer Employed’ After Arresting 10-Year-Old for Public Urination

A Mississippi police officer involved in the arrest of a 10-year-old boy earlier this month, after the child allegedly urinated in public, is now out of a job.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday, Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler said that among the several officers who made the decision to detain the child, one was "no longer employed" by the department, and the remaining officers will face discipline.

Detaining the child "violated our written policy and went against our prior training on how to deal with these situations," Chandler said.

"We appreciate the public's patience while we investigated this incident," he added. "We deeply value your trust and support and are dedicated to continually improving and learning from our mistakes."

Latonya Eason told local news station WHBQ that she was in an attorney's office for about 10 minutes on Aug. 10 when a Senatobia police officer approached and told her he had found her son, Quantavious, urinating behind her car.

Latonya said her son didn't think there was a restroom inside the office and chose to go outside.

The first officer intended to give Quantavious a warning, but when several other officers arrived, a lieutenant said the boy needed to be arrested, according to Latonya.

Quantavious told the news station, "They took me down there and got me out of the truck. I didn't know what was happening." He mentioned he was placed in a cell at the police station. Latonya said her son was charged with being a child in need of services and then released.

Chandler mentioned in a previous statement that officers made an "error in judgment" when deciding to transport Quantavious, especially since his mother was present. The child was not handcuffed during the incident, Chandler added.

"This incident triggered an internal complaint and was investigated according to our procedures," he stated on Monday.