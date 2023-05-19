The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Pearl Police Department

    Hearing about a chicken crossing the road might come as no surprise, but an alligator might be a bit more surprising.

    Officers from the Pearl Police Department in Pearl, Mississippi, helped an alligator cross Highway 80 Wednesday night.

    “You never know what we’ll find on Hwy 80 on the Pearl-Flowood line! We helped him cross the road safely and Wildlife officers are coming to relocate him,” the department said in a post to its Facebook page.

    Pearl Police Department
    A later post confirmed officers were able to help the alligator cross the highway safely.

    Photos and videos of the situation shared by the department have amassed more than 12,000 views as of Thursday evening.

