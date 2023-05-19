Hearing about a chicken crossing the road might come as no surprise, but an alligator might be a bit more surprising.
Officers from the Pearl Police Department in Pearl, Mississippi, helped an alligator cross Highway 80 Wednesday night.
“You never know what we’ll find on Hwy 80 on the Pearl-Flowood line! We helped him cross the road safely and Wildlife officers are coming to relocate him,” the department said in a post to its Facebook page.
Read More
- Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross Road
- Woman Killed After Jumping from Moving Car During Fight with Boyfriend
- Alleged Drunk Driver Shot Passing Vehicle with Handgun on Busy Highway: Police
- News Outlet CEO Apologizes to Former Mississippi Governor for Welfare Scandal Comment
- Robot Discovers Alligator Lurking in Florida Stormwater Pipe
A later post confirmed officers were able to help the alligator cross the highway safely.
Photos and videos of the situation shared by the department have amassed more than 12,000 views as of Thursday evening.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics