Hearing about a chicken crossing the road might come as no surprise, but an alligator might be a bit more surprising.

Officers from the Pearl Police Department in Pearl, Mississippi, helped an alligator cross Highway 80 Wednesday night.

“You never know what we’ll find on Hwy 80 on the Pearl-Flowood line! We helped him cross the road safely and Wildlife officers are coming to relocate him,” the department said in a post to its Facebook page.

Pearl Police Department

A later post confirmed officers were able to help the alligator cross the highway safely.

Photos and videos of the situation shared by the department have amassed more than 12,000 views as of Thursday evening.