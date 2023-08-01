Mississippi Inmate On Verge of Being Released Sentenced to 40 More Years after Breaking Out, Holding People at Gunpoint

Just months after an inmate had been scheduled to be released, he has been sentenced to 40 more years in prison after he escaped jail and held two individuals at gunpoint.

Shunekndrick Huffman, 21, was supposed to be released in December 2022 after serving a seven-year sentence with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for aggravated assault when he broke out of prison and escaped in August of that year, as reported by WLBT.

MDOC announced in a Facebook post that Huffman was caught the same day he escaped, Aug. 25. He had broken into a nearby house and held the homeowner and her two daughters hostage for several hours. Huffman then stole one of the hostages' cars before wrecking it, leading him to go on foot toward the Mississippi State Hospital campus.

Several law enforcement officers hold down escaped inmate Shunekndrick Huffman, 21, on the hood of a vehicle. Huffman, who was scheduled to be released about four months after the time of escape, received 40 more years in prison. Sheriff Bryan Bailey/WLBT

The area was surrounded by more than 100 members of law enforcement, where Huffman was found hiding in a trash can near a campus home, nearly two miles from the prison.

Huffman pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping.

MDOC corrections commissioner Burl Cain apologized to the community after Huffman was arrested, pledging to look into the incident and prevent future escapes, “We are immediately correcting the situation with the siren and actively investigating the events surrounding the escape. I want to thank everyone for helping us get this escapee back in custody so quickly.”