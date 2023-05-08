Missing Woman Survives Days in Wilderness on Wine and Candy

A woman lost in a remote region of Australia was rescued after surviving on only lollipops and a bottle of wine, Australia's ABC reported.
Lillian Ip had accidentally made a wrong turn while trying to reach a local dam in the southeastern state of Victoria. She backtracked but got stuck in a stretch of mud and found herself with no cell coverage to call for help.
Because she had planned only for a quick trip to visit her mother, Ip had little with her — only some candy, small snacks, and a bottle of wine that she'd brought along as a gift to her mother. Although Ip said she doesn't ordinarily drink, authorities said the wine helped get her through the five-day stretch.
On her fourth day alone, convinced she might not be saved, Ip wrote a letter to her family, the Herald Sun reported.
"I love you all," the letter reportedly said. "Don't cry for me."
Ip's loved ones notified authorities after she failed to check in with them as promised on April 30. After five days of searching, a helicopter team spotted Ip's car and sent a ground patrol to find her.
She decided not to travel far from her car due to a health condition, which police credit as a decision that helped lead to her rescue.
"She used great common sense to stay with her car and not wander off into bushland," Victoria Police said.
Ip was taken to the hospital for dehydration and is now safe at home.
