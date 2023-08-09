Missing Washington State Child Was Allegedly Kept in a Locked Cell Underneath Stairs

New details about the alleged abuse a missing 5-year-old girl in Grays Harbor County, Washington, endured before disappearing have come to light through a court of appeals opinion.

Oakley Carlson went missing almost two years ago, when she was just 5 years old, after returning to her biological parents' care two years prior, King 5 reported.

Oakley had before 2019 been in the care of foster mom Jamie Jo Hiles for two years, the news station reported. She was last seen alive in February 2021 and an investigation into her disappearance was opened in December 2021.

“That hole in my heart and that concern for Oakley was there the moment she left,” Hiles told the news outlet.

Hiles was one of several to call the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) out of concern for the young girl’s wellbeing, per the station.

An opinion published at the start of this month in the court of appeals indicates the state received 11 calls alleging "domestic violence, physical abuse, parental drug use and medical neglect” from 2013 to 2021, according to King 5.

“There were 11 calls from 2013 to 2021. Which one of those was ignored that could have saved Oakley and her siblings?” said Hiles. DCYF said it investigated eight of the 11 calls.

According to the documents, Oakley’s siblings indicated the girl had allegedly been "locked cell underneath the stairs" and she and another sibling had allegedly been "physically abused" by their mother.

“When you read those reports about the abuse that she suffered, how can you not let your mind think of dark things,” said Hiles.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, the department that launched the investigation into the girl’s disappearance almost two years ago, told the news station it has a completely separate investigation from that of DCYF.

“Our investigation is all about Oakley. Where is Oakley? What happened to her and why don’t we know where she’s at?” Paul Logan, chief of special services for the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, told King 5.

According to Logan, detectives are actively working on Oakley’s case every week.

“We have avenues of investigation that we’re still working on that are independent from anything in court,” said Logan.

Oakley’s biological mother, Jordan Bowers, was sentenced earlier this month to 43 months for identity theft and theft after taking a plea deal, the outlet reported. The charges are unrelated to the disappearance of Oakley.