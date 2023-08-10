Missing Virginia Teen’s Post-Disappearance Texts to Mom Were Forged: Police - The Messenger
Missing Virginia Teen’s Post-Disappearance Texts to Mom Were Forged: Police

Police said they are 'anxious' about the situation based on what they know so far

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
A flyer from Norfolk Police shows missing teen Gabriella Todman.Norfolk Police Department

Text messages sent last week to the mother of a missing Virginia teen were likely not actually from her daughter, according to police.

Gabriella Todman, a 15-year-old from Norfolk, went missing on July 24, according to the Virginia Pilot. While her mother received text and social media messages on Aug. 3 that were allegedly from Todman, Norfolk’s chief of police revealed at a news conference this week that investigators believe the messages came from someone else.

“We investigated that thoroughly. We do not believe that the messages came from Gabby at this point,” Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot said. “We have more work to do related to those messages, much more investigative work. But at this point, we’re asking for the public’s help in finding out where she might be.”

Talbot said he's feeling "anxious" and there's a sense of "urgency" in the search for Gabby, especially following confidential information provided to the police through a public tip.

According to a report from local CBS affiliate WTKR, the police chief added there's currently "no evidence" that she was abducted and there are "no suspects" identified.

Todman has gone missing from home in the past but always returned within a day in those previous cases, according to Norfolk police.

She was last seen at roughly 1 p.m. on July 24.

“The reality of missing persons cases is they almost all worked out fine, but not all of them, as we’ve seen on a number of occasions,” Talbot said. “We’re going to do everything that we can to make sure that this case works out just fine.”

