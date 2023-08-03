Missing Texas Rodeo Goat Found After Weeks on the Lam - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Missing Texas Rodeo Goat Found After Weeks on the Lam

Willy, the goat, was found a mile away from home after a nationwide search involving thousands

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A Texas rodeo goat named Willy, who was found on Monday, July 31, 2023, after going missing on July 15.Willacy Co. Livestock Show and Fair/Facebook

After a two-week nationwide search, a goat that disappeared in Texas last month has been found.

According to The Washington Post, the so-called "Great Goat Race" ended on Monday when two local cowboys captured the goat, Willy, who went missing on July 15.

Willy was found by 16-year-old Ricardo Rojas III and family friend Sammy Ambriz, 31, who were repairing animal stalls when they spotted the goat. CTV News reported that Willy was discovered in Rojas III’s backyard, approximately a mile away from where she had escaped.

In an interview with the outlet on Wednesday, Rojas III said their first attempt to capture the goat was unsuccessful. "But then," he added, "me and Sammy jumped on top of her. At that point, she wasn't going anywhere.”

Read More

The search initially began for an unnamed goat. However, within days, a Facebook poll decided that the missing goat's name would be Willy, short for Willacy County, upon her recovery.

Willy had been loaned to Veronica Herrera for livestock competitions she was hosting for Riders N Ropers, a youth rodeo organization that’s part of the nonprofit Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair. Herrera, 39, who has been participating in rodeos since she was 10, had never heard of or experienced an animal escaping before.

When her son informed her of the missing goat, a worried Herrera searched for hours to no avail. Although she expected the goat to return within a day, it did not. News of the escaped goat soon spread across neighboring cities, and as more people heard the story, more joined in the search efforts.

According to the Associated Press, residents in South Texas used horses, ATVs, and other modes of transportation in search of the lost goat. Local businesses even donated prizes as rewards for anyone who could provide information or locate the goat.

Willy was spotted several times but was “too fast,” Herrera told The Post. “She was always in the same area. It was kind of funny.”

As the search continued, stories about Willy surfaced in news outlets throughout Texas and across the country. According to CTV News, the search united more than 20,000 people.

"I think it was very awesome that everybody was working together to try to find her," Rojas III told the outlet. Speaking to The Post, Herrera said that the contractor agreed to let her keep Willy. “We were definitely not going to let her go," she added.

Using donations from the search, the rodeo arena will be repaired. Willy will also be named a mascot for the show.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.