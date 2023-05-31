Missing Tennessee Mom Found Safe After Mystery Trip With Boyfriend

A Tennessee woman who had been missing for weeks after an altercation with her boyfriend has been found safe in California.

Nikki Alcaraz was on a cross-country road trip with Steven Tyler Stratton when they both disappeared in early May.

The Redding Police Department announced Tuesday that Alcaraz was contacted earlier in the day by the Eureka Police Department and found to be safe.

Alcatraz was found inside a car with Stratton in a shopping center, WKRN reported.

She told officers she was okay and did not need any help.

Officers arrested Stratton on an outstanding warrant out of Tennessee.

He was taken to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility without incident to face extradition, the TV station reported.

The Moriarty, New Mexico police department also confirmed she is no longer considered a missing person.

The couple had been in a domestic dispute in Torrance County, New Mexico.

A witness allegedly saw Stratton punch Alcaraz in the face, according to WKRN, citing a Torrance County Sheriff’s Office report from May 4.

The mother of two was heard screaming in a 911 call, the US Sun reported, citing the incident report.

Stratton had blood coming from his mouth and nose and said he also was hit, according to WKRN.

Alcaraz, 33, also known as Nikki Cunningham, had been last seen May 6 around 7 a.m. at a Moriarty, New Mexico, Super8 motel, Fox 10 News reported.

The couple had been traveling with a small black dog in a black Jeep Wrangler to visit family and friends in Orange County, California.

“It’s a trip she’s done hundreds of times,” her sister, Toni Alcaraz told WKRN, noting that she goes to visit an uncle in Southern California often.

Neither wanted to press charges and police dropped Nikki off in Moriarty.

Alcaraz had not been seen since May 6, but two days later, she texted her sister to say she was in Arizona and planned to finish the trip to California.