Missing Teen Alicia Navarro May Have ‘Trauma Bonded’ with Her Captor, Former FBI Agent Says

A former FBI agent said the Arizona teen who suddenly walked into a police station in Montana after missing for nearly four years may be suffering from "trauma bonding" with her captor.

Alicia Navarro, who has autism, was 14 when she disappeared from her Glendale, Ariz., home on Sept. 15, 2019, without a trace until she appeared Sunday at the police department in Havre, Montana, about 1,400 miles away from her home.

Former FBI agent Jim Egleston, who has spent decades working with victims, including children exploited by human trafficking, said he was taken by something he spotted in video clips of Navarro released by police.

He told CBS 5 in Phoenix that her words struck him more than her demeanor.

“Regardless of whether or not she’s been diagnosed with autism, what strikes me is what I saw in many of the victims that I helped recover when I was working those cases,” he told the station.

Alicia Navarro in 2019 and 2023. Navarro Family/Glendale Police

“And that is they often don’t recognize that they are a victim. It used to be referred to as Stockholm Syndrome. Now it’s referred to as trauma bonding," Egleston said.

He said he expects it will take some time for investigators to figure out what happened to her because they will have to build up a level of trust.

“One of the keys to unraveling what happened to her and holding whoever may have been with her responsible, the investigators are going to have to spend time and develop trust and rapport with her over a series of contacts and interviews,” Egleston said.

He surmised that Navarro suffered intense trauma while being held captive and suggested that there was likely more than one person involved.

“I don’t see how this is likely without some other person being involved, and if another person was involved, you have to question their motives, of course,” Egleston said.