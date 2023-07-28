Missing Ohio Woman Arrested for Stealing Car Says She Needed It to Escape Sexual Assault - The Messenger
Missing Ohio Woman Arrested for Stealing Car Says She Needed It to Escape Sexual Assault

Police were searching for Sarah Hopkins, believed to be endangered, earlier this week

Tristan Balagtas
Sarah Hopkins claimed she was followed across state lines, sexually assaulted and dragged through the woods. She allegedly stole a truck to escape her assailants.Sarah Hopkins/Facebook

A missing Ohio woman who was arrested for stealing a car told authorities she needed it to escape a sexual assault.

Police were searching for Sarah Hopkins, believed to be missing and endangered, earlier this week, local news outlet WTAE-TV reported.

Citing the criminal complaint, the outlet reported that Hopkins, 20, allegedly told police she drove from Akron, Ohio, to Butler County, Pa., to get away from her family. 

Hopkins claimed she was followed across state lines, sexually assaulted and dragged through the woods. She allegedly stole a truck to escape her assailants, she said.

Her car was found in Winfield Township, Pa., near the garage where the stolen truck was housed, according to KDKA-TV.

Hopkins turned in the stolen vehicle Monday. 

It’s unclear what charges she faces.

