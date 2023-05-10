A mother of four was found alive after spending seven days lost in the Australian bushland.
On Wednesday morning, a man discovered a woman driving an all-terrain vehicle on his property. It was Rikki Mitchell, the 38-year-old who had been missing for a week after vanishing near the Reid River. She had borrowed the vehicle from another property to seek help.
On May 2, Mitchell had been at the Reid River with her boyfriend and decided to take a walk while he visited friends nearby. When her boyfriend couldn't find her afterward, he reported her as a missing person two days later.
Mitchell had become disoriented during her walk and wandered into the bushland with only a liter of water and no food or phone. Despite extreme temperatures and conditions, she managed to survive for over a week by drinking from puddles to stay hydrated.
Her perseverance ultimately paid off when she was found and began recovering from her harrowing experience in the wilderness.
"Hopes were fading for Rikki's safe return, and her survival is nothing short of remarkable," said Detective Inspector Shepherd. "She is safe and well after receiving treatment from paramedics for exposure and scratches and will be recovering in the hospital."
