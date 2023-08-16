‘Missing’ Man Turns Up Dead in Lake Days After Being Found by Police and Claiming He Was Fine

A body recovered in a forested area in Minnesota belonged to a man who was reported missing on August 10 but who subsequently told police he was "fine and only out canoeing," Northern News Now reported.



Justin Sperl, 32, had messaged friends to let them know he was going for an extended solo camping trip in northern Minnesota on August 4, but they reported him missing after he failed to return to work. Authorities made contact with him on August 11.



The Minnesotan's body was found by fellow canoeists three days later in the Brule Lake area in northeastern Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, a vast forested area dotted with streams and glacial lakes.



Justin Sperl, 32, was found dead days after police made contact with him to make sure that he was safe. KEYC-TV/Screenshot

“This is a terrible tragedy, and we extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Justin,” said Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said in a statement.



Sperl's family has set up a GoFundMe to cover his funeral costs. According to the campaign, Sperl was a paraprofessional and teacher's assistant at Marshall's Park Side Elementary.



"He thrived on inspiring our local youth to overcome any challenges and through his goofy persona made everyone in the room laugh," his family wrote.



Sperl's body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for further evaluation.