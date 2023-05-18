Missing Macaw Parrots Returned to Providence Zoo

Three macaw parrots that had flown away from the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island, were safely returned to the park, zoo staff said Thursday.

“Yesterday three of our macaws made a couple pit stops during their daily training sessions. All macaws are home safe. Thanks to the Providence and Cranston residents for helping us spot them, we have the best neighbors!” the zoo tweeted.

One of the birds was found perched atop a powerline in a nearby neighborhood and was spotted by a homeowner who alerted the zoo, reported local news station ABC6.

The person posted a video of the bird on TikTok.

"This is a very normal part of their training—it is not an escape," Vicki Scharfberg, a representative for the zoo, told Patch News. "They are athletes; they’ll likely be out flying again either today or tomorrow and learned from their experience.

"They know their way home but the high winds got them outside their usual flight area and so they went for a bigger fly," Scharfberg said.