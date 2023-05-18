Missing Macaw Parrots Returned to Providence Zoo
One of the birds was found perched atop a powerline in a nearby neighborhood.
Three macaw parrots that had flown away from the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island, were safely returned to the park, zoo staff said Thursday.
“Yesterday three of our macaws made a couple pit stops during their daily training sessions. All macaws are home safe. Thanks to the Providence and Cranston residents for helping us spot them, we have the best neighbors!” the zoo tweeted.
One of the birds was found perched atop a powerline in a nearby neighborhood and was spotted by a homeowner who alerted the zoo, reported local news station ABC6.
The person posted a video of the bird on TikTok.
"This is a very normal part of their training—it is not an escape," Vicki Scharfberg, a representative for the zoo, told Patch News. "They are athletes; they’ll likely be out flying again either today or tomorrow and learned from their experience.
"They know their way home but the high winds got them outside their usual flight area and so they went for a bigger fly," Scharfberg said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews