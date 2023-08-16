Missing Indiana Teenager Could Be Getting Help from Someone Who Wants Her to Stay Hidden: Authorities - The Messenger
Missing Indiana Teenager Could Be Getting Help from Someone Who Wants Her to Stay Hidden: Authorities

Valerie Tindall disappeared over two months ago in Rush County, with few clues to her whereabouts

Dan Gooding
Valerie Tindall went missing over two months ago in IndianaRush County Sheriff's Department, Indiana/Facebook

Police looking for a missing Indiana teenager say it's possible someone is trying to keep her hidden, more than two months on from her disappearance.

Valerie Tindall was last seen on June 7 in Rush County, around 50 miles southeast of Indianapolis. An alert about the 17-year-old was issued three days later.

On Aug. 9, the Rush County Sheriff's Department gave an update, saying the search for her was still active.

"We believe it is possible that Valerie has been receiving aid from individual(s) whose goal is to keep her hidden,” the department said on Facebook.

"The RCSO is asking that everyone remain vigilant and keep on the lookout for anyone matching Valerie's description. It is possible that Valerie has changed her appearance, i.e. hair color or style."

Valerie is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 162 lbs. She may or may not be wearing glasses.

Family members have been asking for help to find the teen, who turns 18 this month.

"For the life of me , I cannot figure out how a 17 year old girl can just go missing. With no trace," her aunt posted recently on Facebook.

"I hope & pray that she for some reason ran away. But even then, you’d think there would be SOME KIND of clues as to help us find her."

