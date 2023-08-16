Missing Indiana Teenager Could Be Getting Help from Someone Who Wants Her to Stay Hidden: Authorities

Police looking for a missing Indiana teenager say it's possible someone is trying to keep her hidden, more than two months on from her disappearance.
Valerie Tindall was last seen on June 7 in Rush County, around 50 miles southeast of Indianapolis. An alert about the 17-year-old was issued three days later.
On Aug. 9, the Rush County Sheriff's Department gave an update, saying the search for her was still active.
"We believe it is possible that Valerie has been receiving aid from individual(s) whose goal is to keep her hidden,” the department said on Facebook.
"The RCSO is asking that everyone remain vigilant and keep on the lookout for anyone matching Valerie's description. It is possible that Valerie has changed her appearance, i.e. hair color or style."
Valerie is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 162 lbs. She may or may not be wearing glasses.
Family members have been asking for help to find the teen, who turns 18 this month.
- Math Teacher Decides to Donate Kidney to Teenage Student: ‘Why Not Help Someone?’
- ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Review: Some Treasures Should Stay Buried
- Archimedes Unearthed: Who The Heck Is Indiana Jones’s New Pal?
- Kidnapped Texas Teen Rescued in California after Good Samaritans Spotted Her ‘Help Me’ Sign
- NYC Wants a Way to Detect When Someone Pees in a Subway Elevator
"For the life of me , I cannot figure out how a 17 year old girl can just go missing. With no trace," her aunt posted recently on Facebook.
"I hope & pray that she for some reason ran away. But even then, you’d think there would be SOME KIND of clues as to help us find her."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- FBI Agent Warns That Public Corruption is a ‘Top Tier Threat’News
- Former WVU Student Leader Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Program Cuts: ‘Inexplicable Financial Decisions’News
- Taco Truck Bandit Arrested After String of LA RobberiesNews
- Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)News
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews