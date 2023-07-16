Missing Family of 4, Including Infant, Feared Dead After Devastating Pa. Flash Flood: ‘Never Seen Anything Like It’ - The Messenger
Missing Family of 4, Including Infant, Feared Dead After Devastating Pa. Flash Flood: ‘Never Seen Anything Like It’

Officials said the search had switched from rescue to recovery Sunday morning

Patrick Cooley
At least three people are dead and four more are missing following flooding in the Philadelphia suburbs Sunday morning.

A 9 month old child is among the missing.

The fire chief said he could provide few details about the four missing people, saying only that they ranged in age from 9 months to 63 years.

However, he said the search has shifted from rescue to recovery, which is generally a sign that officials do not expect to find the missing persons alive.

Brewer said around 100 people are involved in the search, but flooding has made several roads impassable.

"In my 44 years, I've never seen anything like it," he told reporters.

Heavy rains began around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Washington Crossing township in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer told local news outlets Sunday.

Firefighters and police officers responding to reports of high water found people trapped in their vehicles on a flooded road, he said.

One woman was extracted from her car, but two women and a man were swept away by flood waters and found dead, Upper Makefield Township Police said in a Facebook post.

Upper Makefield police urged residents to avoid flooded areas and watch for debris on the roads.

