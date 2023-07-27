Missing Elderly Man Who Went Hiking Amid Heat Advisory Found Dead on Trail

An elderly man last seen alive hiking near his retirement community in San Diego amid a heat advisory was found dead Wednesday after his wife reported him missing.
According to KGTV-TV, the San Diego police said the unidentified 81-year-old was found deceased on a trail in the Rancho Bernardo area, four hours after he was believed to have embarked on his hike.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports police used a helicopter to locate and retrieve the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
“The elderly man was located on a trail, unresponsive, and we responded with an open-space rescue,” San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jose Ysea said, according to the Union-Tribune.
- Mom Of Four Found Dead After Going Missing on Hike May Have Succumbed to Extreme Heat, Officials Say
- 2 Hikers Found Dead in Nevada’s Valley of Fire State Park Amid Heatwave
- Elderly Texas Couple Found Dead and Decomposing During Welfare Check
- Man Found Dead in Death Valley as Temps Hit 126
- Suspect in San Francisco Beating of Elderly Asian Woman Was on Probation For Different Unprovoked Assault
His cause of death remains under investigation by the medical examiner.
Hours later, police responded to reports of an 18-year-old distressed hiker on another San Diego trail.
“He had collapsed. He was dizzy and was showing signs of dehydration as well,” Ysea said, per the outlet.
A heat advisory is in effect until Saturday evening for the San Diego area, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to soar to 100 degrees.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews