Missing Elderly Man Who Went Hiking Amid Heat Advisory Found Dead on Trail

An elderly man last seen alive hiking near his retirement community in San Diego amid a heat advisory was found dead Wednesday after his wife reported him missing.

According to KGTV-TV, the San Diego police said the unidentified 81-year-old was found deceased on a trail in the Rancho Bernardo area, four hours after he was believed to have embarked on his hike.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports police used a helicopter to locate and retrieve the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

“The elderly man was located on a trail, unresponsive, and we responded with an open-space rescue,” San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jose Ysea said, according to the Union-Tribune.

His cause of death remains under investigation by the medical examiner.

Hours later, police responded to reports of an 18-year-old distressed hiker on another San Diego trail.

“He had collapsed. He was dizzy and was showing signs of dehydration as well,” Ysea said, per the outlet.

A heat advisory is in effect until Saturday evening for the San Diego area, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to soar to 100 degrees.