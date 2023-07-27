Missing Elderly Man Who Went Hiking Amid Heat Advisory Found Dead on Trail - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Missing Elderly Man Who Went Hiking Amid Heat Advisory Found Dead on Trail

The 81-year-old man was found on a trail in the Rancho Bernardo area

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
An 81-year-old hiker was found dead on a trail in the Rancho Bernardo area in San Diego on Wednesday. Jena Ardell/Getty Images

An elderly man last seen alive hiking near his retirement community in San Diego amid a heat advisory was found dead Wednesday after his wife reported him missing.

According to KGTV-TV, the San Diego police said the unidentified 81-year-old was found deceased on a trail in the Rancho Bernardo area, four hours after he was believed to have embarked on his hike. 

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports police used a helicopter to locate and retrieve the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

“The elderly man was located on a trail, unresponsive, and we responded with an open-space rescue,” San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jose Ysea said, according to the Union-Tribune.

Read More

His cause of death remains under investigation by the medical examiner.

Hours later, police responded to reports of an 18-year-old distressed hiker on another San Diego trail.

“He had collapsed. He was dizzy and was showing signs of dehydration as well,” Ysea said, per the outlet.

A heat advisory is in effect until Saturday evening for the San Diego area, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to soar to 100 degrees.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.