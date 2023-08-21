Missing Child Group Sees ‘Grim Scenario’ For 2-Year-Old J’Asiah Mitchell As Search Approaches 6th Day

As the intense search for a missing Georgia toddler – whose father falsely reported as kidnapped- heads into its sixth day, a nonprofit group that advocates for families of color to find their lost children sees the case heading towards a "grim scenario."

“When you look at all the facts of what's going on in the case, right now, it's pointing in a pretty sad direction to me because it just appears as though they are doing a recovery,” Gaétane Borders, president of Peas in Their Pods, a nonprofit that advocates for missing children of color and their families, said.

J’Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Wednesday after the boy’s father, Artavious North, told law enforcement his son was kidnapped at gunpoint in DeKalb County, Georgia, nearly twenty miles from where he lived outside of Atlanta.

One day later DeKalb County police discovered North’s story was untrue after finding inconsistencies in his story and charged him with making a false statement.

J’Asiah’s father, Artavious North, told law enforcement his son was kidnapped at gunpoint in DeKalb County, Georgia Wednesday night. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

The toddler’s whereabouts are still unknown as search efforts have led police to fully drain a lake near an East Point apartment complex, near where his father was staying, and scour a landfill almost forty miles away.

No evidence of the child has turned up and it’s still unclear if the father is connected to his disappearance.

East Point Police did not return a request for comment by the Messenger. The Dekalb County Sheriff’s office said they are no longer handling the case.

If a parent is involved or is not forthcoming, “the outcome typically is not good because what would be the motive to not indicate where the child is,” Borders said.

At this point the police are likely looking at several factors including what happened prior to this particular time when this child was missing and if there were any incidents or other issues, she said.

But his mother, Asia Mitchell, still has hopes in finding her child as she’s organized her own private search parties for several days in the Decatur area where the boy was initially reported missing.

“God I ask you to protect him, no harm or hurt , protect my baby. I need my angels god, I need them work lord,” Mitchell posted on Facebook Sunday.

Leriesa Mitchell, the boy’s grandmother, is also praying for a miracle. “I know he’s still alive. I know he’s still alive,” she told reporters at a news conference Saturday. “All we need is J’Asiah. We don’t want nothing else. We don’t want nothing more. We just want J’Asiah.”

Efforts by both police and the boy’s mother continued Monday but as each day passes the safety of a toddler become less sure, Borders said.

“Hope starts to dwindle because it looks like something harmful may have happened to J'Asiah which is why they're searching waterways,” Borders said. “It definitely makes you think that the outcome is not going to be a happy one, but of course you always hold out hope because you never do know.”