Missing Cat in Texas Gets Back to Illinois Owner After 7 Long Years

After seven years and traveling over 2,000 miles, an Army veteran has been reunited with his long-lost pet cat.

Shane Bowden was stationed in 2009 at Fort Novosel, known as Fort Rucker at the time, in southeast Alabama when he adopted his cat, Ace. Bowden and Ace moved to central Texas in 2016 when he got transferred to Fort Cavazos, formerly known as Fort Hood, in Killeen.

In May of 2016, lightning from a typical spring thunderstorm in Texas struck near their house, and the crash of thunder spooked Ace.

Ace escaped the house through a torn window screen. Bowden searched for his furry friend for several weeks to no avail.

"I spent a couple months looking for him," Bowden told KENS. "Nothing ever turned up, so I put fliers out, reward fliers, out around several blocks in the neighborhood, but never got a call."

Bowden’s time in the Army came to an end in 2018, and he decided to become an airline pilot. He had come to grips that he’d never see Ace again and hoped that his cat lived its best life.

"I figured 'I hope he had a good life'," Bowden said. "That was kind of the end of the story."

Bowden eventually became a pilot. While on a tarmac in Chicago on July 25 this year, he received an unexpected phone call from a number he didn’t recognize.

"I'm sitting in the cockpit at O'Hare, we're finishing boarding the passengers and I look down and I see I've got a missed call," Bowden said. "There's a voicemail, 'Hi, we picked up a cat named Ace. The microchip says you're the previous owner.' It was one of those phone calls you never expect to hear. It's been seven years."

Ace is now 16-years-old, and Bowden made sure he could make his way to Texas so he could reunite with his old buddy. After a work trip, he drove 1,087 miles to Texas so he could get Ace, then drove the same distance back home.

"I had the adrenaline going," Bowden said. "It's like 'I'm going to pick up my buddy, I haven't seen him in seven years.' If I didn't go get him, that's the same as if I was abandoning my sisters or my mom or my dad or something like that. He's part of the family."

Bowden got to the animal shelter in Temple the moment they opened. Richard Morales, the city’s animal control officer, said the reunion was tearful.

"Tears were shed because he's been missing for a long time," Morales said. "It was an older cat. He thought the worst, and after six years, receiving that phone call, he was just ecstatic."

Bowden said he didn’t think Ace recognized him at first, maybe because of the stress of being held in a shelter. Things got back to normal, though, once they hit the road back to Illinois.

"I opened the door to the carrier," Bowden said. "He started doing the same things that he always did, which was climbing down behind my calves and the footwell and just kind of laying there and sleeping, and I think at that point, he remembered me."

The animal shelter told KENS that microchipping a pet is the most effective way to reconnect with a lost pet. For those who can’t afford a microchip, they recommend getting a tag for the pet.

"I thought it was just a standard procedure when we adopted him and took him to the vet when we adopted him in 2009," Bowden said. "And when he got lost and never turned back up, it was one of those, 'What good was the microchip? That didn't seem to help at all,' but I got my buddy back after seven years, so yes, it does work."