Missing Arizona Woman Allegedly Kidnapped by Man Posing as Uber Driver Passes Chilling Note To Gas Station Customer

A quick-thinking Arizona woman escaped her kidnappers by passing a note pleading for help at a gas station, leading to the arrest of the man who’d allegedly abducted her while posing as an Uber driver, according to authorities.

Jacob Wilhoit, 41, faces a slew of charges including kidnapping and aggravated assault in connection with the incident, which began early Monday, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said in a news release posted to Facebook.

Wearing a wig and posing as an Uber driver, Wilhoit picked up the victim at a Phoenix-area car dealership around 7 a.m., then allegedly restrained her in the vehicle, officials said.

Later that afternoon, the victim’s mother reported her daughter missing to authorities, naming Wilhoit as a person of interest. The sheriff’s office did not specify Wilhoit’s connection to the family.

After the alleged abduction, Wilhoit drove to Las Vegas, where he and the victim passed Monday night in a park near Lake Mead, authorities said.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, they were back in Arizona, where they stopped at a Chevron station in Seligman, about 85 miles west of Flagstaff, officials said.

That’s where the victim made her move.

She slipped a note to a customer that included her name, a description of Wilhoit’s blue Honda van — and a plea to contact authorities.

“Help,” the note read in part. “Call 911.”

This note passed to a customer at an Arizona gas station helped lead to the arrest of the alleged kidnapper. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

The note also said that the woman and her alleged abductor were headed next to Kingman, Arizona and back to Vegas, which helped responders from the sheriff’s office and Arizona Department of Public Safety quickly track them down and pull over the van, officials said.

Multiple guns were found in plain view inside the van, but Wilhoit was arrested without incident, according to authorities.

In addition to kidnapping and multiple counts of assault, he’s charged with unlawful imprisonment, harassment, and threatening and intimidating, officials said. It was not immediately clear whether Wilhoit had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

“The victim’s extraordinary action in passing the note, the customer’s willingness to assist, and the quick actions of YCSO and DPS saved the victim from her kidnapper and allowed her to return home with her family,” the sheriff’s office said in their news release.