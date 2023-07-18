Missing Alabama Woman Who Returned Home Over Weekend Was Not Followed, Police Say
'It appears she was alone' investigators say about Carlee Russell's disappearance
Police investigating the case of a woman who disappeared for two days after reporting a toddler in diapers on the side of an Alabama highway said there is no evidence that she was followed.
Carlee Russell disappeared shortly after making a 911 call on Thursday evening.
She turned up on foot at her family’s home on Saturday night.
The Hoover Police Department has been retracing her last known steps as part of the investigation.
The department said she left work in Birmingham at approximately 8:20 p.m., ordered food from a nearby restaurant and picked it up.
Police said they have not been able to locate anyone with her from the time she left the restaurant until she made the 911 call.
“It appears she was alone during this time, and we have no evidence that she was being followed,” Hoover Police Lt. Keith Czeskleba told Al.com.
Russell called 911 at 9:34 p.m. to report she was stopping to check on the toddler. Police said there were no other calls about a child on the interstate.
After the 911 call, she also phoned a relative, then vanished after that conversation sometime after 9:36 p.m.
Hoover Police officers arrived on the scene within five minutes. They found her wig, phone and purse near her vehicle, and her Apple Watch was in her purse.
There was no sign of Russell until she showed up at her home at 10:44 p.m. on Saturday.
The Hoover Fire Department took her to UAB Hospital to be evaluated, and she was treated and released.
Detectives took statements from Russell at her home and the hospital. They said the details of the statements are a part of the ongoing investigation.
The department said it will only release more information that is determined to be “pertinent to the public” in the case.
No news conferences are currently planned.
