Missing 4-Year-Old Girl Who Triggered Town Search Was Hiding in Bush Near Her Home
A Massachusetts police department, dogs, volunteers and drones were all on the hunt
After a Massachusetts town pulled out all the stops to search for a "missing" 4-year-old girl, she was discovered in a "thick bush" near her house, according to authorities.
Officials in Maynard, Massachusetts, received a frantic 911 call Wednesday afternoon that the young girl had vanished. All units from the Maynard Police Department, with help from neighboring departments, as well as off-duty officers, K9s and drones responded to locate her.
Maynard Police even called in the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing operation to assist in the search. Community residents quickly stepped in to help as well.
- 10-Year-Old Girl Found Safe After Going Missing in Washington Mountains
- Texas 4-Year-Olds Sent Home with Winnie the Pooh Book Teaching Them to ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ In a School Shooting
- Body of Girl Found in River Believed to Be 2-Year-Old Missing in Pennsylvania Flash Flood
- Man Arrested Near Where Alicia Navarro, Missing for Years, Turned Herself in
- ’No One Hurt Me’: Police Release Video of Girl, 18, Saying She’s Safe 4 Years After She Went Missing
The little girl was located just over an hour after she was reported missing in a "thick bush" near her house — and returned home safely. It wasn't immediately clear why she was there.
The Maynard Police Department is "sincerely grateful for all of our first responders, assisting agencies, and the entire Maynard community who helped with successfully reuniting the young girl with her family," Chief Michael A. Noble said in a statement.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews