Missing 4-Year-Old Girl Who Triggered Town Search Was Hiding in Bush Near Her Home

A Massachusetts police department, dogs, volunteers and drones were all on the hunt

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
After a Massachusetts town pulled out all the stops to search for a "missing" 4-year-old girl, she was discovered in a "thick bush" near her house, according to authorities.

Officials in Maynard, Massachusetts, received a frantic 911 call Wednesday afternoon that the young girl had vanished. All units from the Maynard Police Department, with help from neighboring departments, as well as off-duty officers, K9s and drones responded to locate her.

Maynard Police even called in the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing operation to assist in the search. Community residents quickly stepped in to help as well.

Police vehicles with overhead strobe lights at a crime scene
Police cars parked at a crime sceneDouglas Sacha/Getty Images
The little girl was located just over an hour after she was reported missing in a "thick bush" near her house — and returned home safely. It wasn't immediately clear why she was there.

The Maynard Police Department is "sincerely grateful for all of our first responders, assisting agencies, and the entire Maynard community who helped with successfully reuniting the young girl with her family," Chief Michael A. Noble said in a statement.

