Missed Last Night’s Supermoon? There’s a Bigger One on Deck, Featuring a Rare Saturn Cameo

The first of two supermoons this month lit up the night sky on Tuesday, but if you missed it, there is a second -- even bigger -- supermoon hot on its heels.
That supermoon is referred to as a blue moon due to its rarity.
Full supermoons are the biggest and brightest full moons of the year.
The moon was just 222,159 miles from Earth on Tuesday when it appeared 7% larger than other full moons.
This year’s first supermoon was in July. The fourth and last will be in September. But the two in August are closer than either of those.
On the morning of August 30 at 11:55 a.m. EDT, the moon will be at its closest point to the Earth during its current orbit.
As a special treat, Saturn will also be just a few days from its closest and brightest for the year and will appear near the moon. As evening twilight ends, Saturn will be 5 degrees to the upper right of the moon and will appear to swing clockwise around the moon as the evening progresses.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the August full moon is traditionally known as the sturgeon moon due to the abundance of that type of fish in the Great Lakes in August hundreds of years ago.
NASA says the term "supermoon" was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 as either a new or full moon that occurs when it is within its closest approach to Earth.
There won’t be two full supermoons in the same month again until 2037, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project.
