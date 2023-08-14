Miss Universe Organizer Cuts Ties With Indonesia Pageant After Contestants’ Sex Abuse Accusations

The Miss Universe pageant is ending its relationship with its Indonesian franchise after several contestants reported being sexually harassed by organizers.
Six Miss Universe Indonesia contestants claimed they were subjected to unwarranted "body checks," as previously reported by The Messenger. The "checks" required the women to strip down to their underwear in front of over a dozen people, including men.
The women also alleged that they were photographed during the checks. Police said the claims are being investigated.
The Guardian reported that the US-based Miss Universe Organization also cut ties with the beauty company that runs the Indonesian pageant, PT Capella Swastika Karya, and the pageant's national director, Poppy Capella.
The organization canceled Miss Universe Malaysia, which is also run by PT Capella Swastika Karya.
“In light of what we have learned took place at Miss Universe Indonesia, it has become clear that this franchise has not lived up to our brand standards, ethics, or expectations,” the Miss Universe Organization said in a statement.
The organization also apologized to the victims and promised to "do better" in the future.
The Miss Universe Indonesia pageant was held from July 29 to Aug. 3.
The Miss Universe Organization said arrangements are being made to ensure that the national winner, Fabienne Nicole Groeneveld, can compete in the finals.
Capella claimed she was unaware of the alleged harassment and said she sympathizes with the victims in a statement posted on Instagram.
She added that she is taking legal action against false reporting in the media, which she said is portraying the pageant in a negative light.
