Miss Universe Indonesia Contestants Complain of Sexual Harassment

Six contestants of a Miss Universe Indonesia pageant have reportedly filed complaints with police accusing organizers of sexual harassment, saying they were subjected to unwarranted "body checks".

The women say the “body checks,” involved stripping down to their underwear in front of over a dozen people, including men, Reuters reported.



The women say they were photographed topless during these unnecessary checks. One of the complainants said she even had to pose inappropriately, including opening her legs.

Police confirmed the allegations were being investigated.

"We consider what they did as an attack on the dignity of women, especially since the body checking involved onlookers of the opposite sex," Mellisa Anggraeni, an attorney for the women filing the claim, said in a statement.

The pageant was held in Jakarta from July 29 to Aug. 3.

The pageant did not address those accusations but did respond to another controversy, denying claims that the winner had paid the organization money in advance of her win.

An Instagram post called the report “baseless and false.”

The winner will be Indonesia’s entry in the international competition that will be held in El Salvador in November.

