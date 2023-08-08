Miss Universe Indonesia Contestants Complain of Sexual Harassment

Six contestants of a Miss Universe Indonesia pageant have reportedly filed complaints with police accusing organizers of sexual harassment, saying they were subjected to unwarranted "body checks".
The women say the “body checks,” involved stripping down to their underwear in front of over a dozen people, including men, Reuters reported.
The women say they were photographed topless during these unnecessary checks. One of the complainants said she even had to pose inappropriately, including opening her legs.
Police confirmed the allegations were being investigated.
"We consider what they did as an attack on the dignity of women, especially since the body checking involved onlookers of the opposite sex," Mellisa Anggraeni, an attorney for the women filing the claim, said in a statement.
- Department of Education Grants Baylor University Religious Exemption to Title IX Sexual Harassment Law
- How ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Dealt With Sexual Harassment and Assault Swiftly and Decisively
- Paul Oakenfold Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations: ‘Baseless’
- UK McDonald’s Workers Allege Sexual Assault and Harassment: Report
- Andrew Rannells Discusses Experiences With Sexual Harassment Throughout Theater Career
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne Scandal
The pageant was held in Jakarta from July 29 to Aug. 3.
The pageant did not address those accusations but did respond to another controversy, denying claims that the winner had paid the organization money in advance of her win.
An Instagram post called the report “baseless and false.”
The winner will be Indonesia’s entry in the international competition that will be held in El Salvador in November.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Texas Trustee Calls for School Removal of Integration Poster Showing ‘Different Racially Colored Hands’News
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: ProsecutorsNews
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews