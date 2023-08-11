Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on Camera - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Former Employee Accuses IV Hydration Company of Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’

Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on Camera

Lucy Sophia Thomson has privated all of her social media since the June incident

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The current Miss Scotland title holder has been allegedly charged with a hate crime and disturbance after she was ejected from a sporting match for allegedly assaulting and racially abusing a worker.

Police Scotland said that Lucy Sophia Thomson, 24, has been reported to Procurator Fiscal, who will determine if the case goes to court, as reported by the Daily Record.

On June 17, Thomson was allegedly caught on camera being drunkenly removed from the Edinburgh City 7s. Video of the ordeal showed security struggling to lift a blonde-haired woman to her feet after she was seen stumbling around. The team eventually leads her off Peffermill Playing Fields.

Allegations say that a worker was racially abused and assaulted during the incident, as reported by The Sun.

Read More

Thomson was crowned Miss Scotland in July 2022. Thomson is the founder of the Scottish Fashion Association, which according to its website, looks to "address the challenges that the fashion communities face such as racism, sexism, and gender inequality."

After the video of the incident was released, SFA posted a statement on Instagram, “SFA is aware of the incident on 17 June 2023. We are treating this matter exceptionally seriously, and will provide an update in due course." 

Video footage allegedly shows 24-year-old Lucy Sophia Thomson being ejected from a rugby match at Peffermill Playing Fields after she allegedly racially abused and assaulted a worker.
Video footage allegedly shows 24-year-old Lucy Sophia Thomson being ejected from a rugby match at Peffermill Playing Fields after she allegedly racially abused and assaulted a worker.UGC/Daily Record

Miss Scotland organizers said that they were investigating the incident in June. MK Event Services, the security provider at the time, declined to comment due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Thomson has since made all of her social media accounts private, and SFA’s Instagram account has also been set to private.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said, in a statement: "A 24-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a disturbance and a hate crime at Peffermill Road in Edinburgh on Saturday, 17 June 2023. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.