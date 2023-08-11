Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on Camera

The current Miss Scotland title holder has been allegedly charged with a hate crime and disturbance after she was ejected from a sporting match for allegedly assaulting and racially abusing a worker.

Police Scotland said that Lucy Sophia Thomson, 24, has been reported to Procurator Fiscal, who will determine if the case goes to court, as reported by the Daily Record.

On June 17, Thomson was allegedly caught on camera being drunkenly removed from the Edinburgh City 7s. Video of the ordeal showed security struggling to lift a blonde-haired woman to her feet after she was seen stumbling around. The team eventually leads her off Peffermill Playing Fields.

Allegations say that a worker was racially abused and assaulted during the incident, as reported by The Sun.

Thomson was crowned Miss Scotland in July 2022. Thomson is the founder of the Scottish Fashion Association, which according to its website, looks to "address the challenges that the fashion communities face such as racism, sexism, and gender inequality."

After the video of the incident was released, SFA posted a statement on Instagram, “SFA is aware of the incident on 17 June 2023. We are treating this matter exceptionally seriously, and will provide an update in due course."

Video footage allegedly shows 24-year-old Lucy Sophia Thomson being ejected from a rugby match at Peffermill Playing Fields after she allegedly racially abused and assaulted a worker. UGC/Daily Record

Miss Scotland organizers said that they were investigating the incident in June. MK Event Services, the security provider at the time, declined to comment due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Thomson has since made all of her social media accounts private, and SFA’s Instagram account has also been set to private.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said, in a statement: "A 24-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a disturbance and a hate crime at Peffermill Road in Edinburgh on Saturday, 17 June 2023. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."