Miss Italy Pageant Bans Transgender Contestants After Netherlands Crowns First Trans Winner - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Miss Italy Pageant Bans Transgender Contestants After Netherlands Crowns First Trans Winner

There she goes, Miss ....

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Transgender contestant Rikkie Kolle beams as she’s crowned the winner in the Miss Netherlands beauty pageant in Leusden early this month. Italy, meanwhile, has just announced all pageant contestants must be female from birth. EVERT ELZINGA/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

What a difference a country makes.

The Miss Italy beauty pageant has definitively announced a ban on all transgender contestants — mere weeks after the Miss Netherlands contest crowned its first trans winner.

The Italian pageant has declared that all competitors must be female "from birth."

Oddly, the pageant's representative insisted that operation officials have known from the beginning of the existence of the contest — 1939 — that at some point gender issues would have to be clarified.

Read More

"Since it was born, my competition has foreseen in its regulation the clarification according to which one must be a woman from birth," pageant "patron" Patrizia Mirigliani said in an interview with Radio Cusano reported by Newsweek

"Even then, it was foreseen that beauty could undergo modifications, or that women could undergo modifications, or that men could become women," she added.

Mirigliani called efforts to increase beauty pageants' "inclusivity" a "bit absurd" in an interview with Evie magazine, according to Fox News.

On the very other hand, the Dutch earlier this month crowned their first trans-identifying winner of the Miss Netherlands pageant: Rikkie Valerie Kolle.

It was not, however, entirely smooth sailing. She was met with a shocking deluge of hate, she told the press.

"I thought we were really accepting . . . in the Netherlands, but the hate comments show the other side of our society. I hope that's a wake-up call," Kolle told Reuters.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.