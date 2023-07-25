Miss Gay Michigan America Pageant Set to Return to Detroit After Nearly 30-Year Hiatus - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Miss Gay Michigan America Pageant Set to Return to Detroit After Nearly 30-Year Hiatus

Winners often go on to grace the stage in Las Vegas as well as various LGBTQ events across the country

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A contestant competes in the 51st Miss Gay America competition.NBC News/Screenshot

The Miss Gay Michigan American pageant, a notable competition for drag queens, is set to return to the Wolverine State after nearly 30 years, according to CBS Detroit.

The organization's new owners, Robert and Scott Beaton, said the first competition would take place on Aug. 12 at St. Andrew's Hall.

Founded in 1972, Miss Gay America (MGA) follows a similar format to Miss America but showcases top drag performers from across the country. Participants engage in local events before advancing to the national finale each year.

The upcoming national event is scheduled for January 16-19, 2024, in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Read More

Pageant winners frequently grace stages in Las Vegas and participate in various LGBTQ events nationwide.

MGA stands among the few drag pageants that explicitly prohibit performers who take hormones or have undergone cosmetic surgeries below the neck.

In 2017, MGA awarded its first honorary title to Lady Gaga in recognition of her role as an LGBTQ activist.

Jennifer Foxx, the 1982 winner of the Miss Gay America pageant, pledged to attend this year's event and extend her support.

"I am delighted that the Miss Gay America Pageantry System will continue its inclusion of all 50 states by reintroducing our fine state of Michigan into the fold," Foxx shared with the station.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.