Miss Gay Michigan America Pageant Set to Return to Detroit After Nearly 30-Year Hiatus

The Miss Gay Michigan American pageant, a notable competition for drag queens, is set to return to the Wolverine State after nearly 30 years, according to CBS Detroit.
The organization's new owners, Robert and Scott Beaton, said the first competition would take place on Aug. 12 at St. Andrew's Hall.
Founded in 1972, Miss Gay America (MGA) follows a similar format to Miss America but showcases top drag performers from across the country. Participants engage in local events before advancing to the national finale each year.
The upcoming national event is scheduled for January 16-19, 2024, in Little Rock, Arkansas.
- ‘Secrets of Miss America’: Black Pageant Winners Reveal Racist Experiences
- ‘Secrets of Miss America’ Reveals How a Pageant Winner Was Targeted by the CEO — and Helped Take Him Down
- Miss America VP Admits Org Has ‘Failed to Evolve’ as Pageant Winners Detail Mental Health Struggles
- Trans Men Apply To Compete for Miss Italy Title After Pageant Rejects Contestants Who Weren’t ‘Women From Birth’
- Miss Italy Pageant Bans Transgender Contestants After Netherlands Crowns First Trans Winner
Pageant winners frequently grace stages in Las Vegas and participate in various LGBTQ events nationwide.
MGA stands among the few drag pageants that explicitly prohibit performers who take hormones or have undergone cosmetic surgeries below the neck.
In 2017, MGA awarded its first honorary title to Lady Gaga in recognition of her role as an LGBTQ activist.
Jennifer Foxx, the 1982 winner of the Miss Gay America pageant, pledged to attend this year's event and extend her support.
"I am delighted that the Miss Gay America Pageantry System will continue its inclusion of all 50 states by reintroducing our fine state of Michigan into the fold," Foxx shared with the station.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’News
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech