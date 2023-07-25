Miss Gay Michigan America Pageant Set to Return to Detroit After Nearly 30-Year Hiatus

The Miss Gay Michigan American pageant, a notable competition for drag queens, is set to return to the Wolverine State after nearly 30 years, according to CBS Detroit.

The organization's new owners, Robert and Scott Beaton, said the first competition would take place on Aug. 12 at St. Andrew's Hall.

Founded in 1972, Miss Gay America (MGA) follows a similar format to Miss America but showcases top drag performers from across the country. Participants engage in local events before advancing to the national finale each year.

The upcoming national event is scheduled for January 16-19, 2024, in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Pageant winners frequently grace stages in Las Vegas and participate in various LGBTQ events nationwide.

MGA stands among the few drag pageants that explicitly prohibit performers who take hormones or have undergone cosmetic surgeries below the neck.

In 2017, MGA awarded its first honorary title to Lady Gaga in recognition of her role as an LGBTQ activist.

Jennifer Foxx, the 1982 winner of the Miss Gay America pageant, pledged to attend this year's event and extend her support.

"I am delighted that the Miss Gay America Pageantry System will continue its inclusion of all 50 states by reintroducing our fine state of Michigan into the fold," Foxx shared with the station.