    Mishandling of Classified Documents Not a New Problem, National Archives Says

    A newly released transcript from a March House Intelligence Committee hearing reveals the problem is "systemic," Chairman Mike Turner says.

    Daniel Gooding
    Presidents, Vice Presidents and Members of Congress have all mishandled classified documents — and it's been a problem since the Reagan Administration.

    The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) told the House Intelligence Committee this in March and it has now released the transcript of the hearing.

    NARA has received more than 80 calls from different libraries and universities since 2010 about classified papers donated by U.S. officials, according to Mark Bradley, director of the NARA's Information Security Oversight Office. 

    One example the agency gave is Sen. Edmund Muskie, who inadvertently sent 98 classified documents to Bates College.

    “Testimony from the National Archives and Records Administration officials makes clear that the handling and mishandling of classified documents are a problem that stretches beyond the Oval Office," Chairman Mike Turner, an Ohio Republican, said.

    "In fact," he continued, "dozens of former Members of Congress and senior government officials have taken classified documents with them after leaving office and donated them to libraries and universities across the country."

    Rep. Turner called the problem "systemic" in a statement to the Associated Press.

    The Congressman said there needs to be a better way for elected officials who are leaving office, in both the Executive and Legislative branches, to properly return classified material and protect the integrity of U.S. national security.

    NARA had only been looking for items of historical interest, like the letter that President Obama left for President Trump and President Trump’s correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

    The organization had not been aware of missing classified documents.

    The news of a systemic problem comes after widespread coverage of documents being recovered from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and President Joe Biden's home, from his time as Vice President in the Obama Administration.

