Misdiagnosis Kills or Disables 800,000 Americans Every Year

Sepsis, pneumonia, venous thromboembolism, and lung cancer were also commonly misdiagnosed

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Errors by doctors and other medical professionals in diagnosing patients are causing nearly 800,000 deaths or disabilities each year, a new study revealed on Monday.

The data, published by the BMJ and John Hopkins Medicine, "confirms the pressing nature of the public health problem," according to the researchers.

It is estimated that 371,000 deaths occur nationally each year and 424,000 people are left with permanent disabilities due to errors in diagnosis.

What conditions are doctors misdiagnosing?

Doctors most frequently miss strokes, with 17.5% of cases going undiagnosed, according to the study.

Sepsis, pneumonia, venous thromboembolism, and lung cancer were also commonly misdiagnosed, along with various vascular events, infections, and cancers.

The average error rate stands around 11.1%, but it varies depending on the condition, from 1.5% for heart attacks to as high as 62% for spinal abscess.

“A disease-focused approach to diagnostic error prevention and mitigation has the potential to significantly reduce these harms,” Newman-Toker added.

“Reducing diagnostic errors by 50% for conditions such as stroke, sepsis, pneumonia, pulmonary embolism, and lung cancer could cut permanent disabilities and deaths by 150,000 per year.”

The team believes this is the first time figures across health services have been made available, as opposed to focusing solely on individual settings like primary care or the emergency department.

A doctor seen running a CT scan of a patient
A doctor seen running a CT scan of a patientGetty Images

“These studies could not address the total serious harms across multiple care settings, the previous estimates of which varied widely from 40,000 to 4 million per year," said Dr. David Newman-Toker, the lead investigator and director of the Center for Diagnostic Excellence.

"The methods used in our study are notable because they leverage disease-specific error and harm rates to estimate an overall total.”

Work already underway to stop errors occuring

John Hopkins has already initiated efforts to address the most commonly missed condition: stroke.

Virtual patient simulators are aiding frontline medical practitioners with their diagnoses, while video goggles and mobile phones are being used to assist specialists in supporting frontline clinicians.

“Funding for these efforts remains a barrier,” Newman-Toker said. “Diagnostic errors are, by a wide margin, the most under-resourced public health crisis we face. Yet, research funding only recently reached the $20 million per year mark."

"If we are to achieve diagnostic excellence and the goal of zero preventable harm from diagnostic error, we must continue to invest in efforts to achieve success.”

