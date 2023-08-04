Minnesota Unveils New Pot ‘Reparations’ Law

After legalizing marijuana earlier this year, Minnesota is looking towards pointing its economic impact at communities previously harmed by marijuana laws.

Starting in 2026, Minnesota plans to infuse $15 million a year into grants for eligible organizations serving those communities, according to a report from the Star Tribune.

"This is a form of reparation," said state Sen. Lindsey Port told the Star Tribune. "Direct harm has been done to communities by prohibition and by the state, and it is our responsibility to undo that harm. This is really our first major investment in doing that, and it should have the same kind of lasting effects that, unfortunately, the war on drugs has had on communities of color."

The effort is part of the state’s CanRenew grant program, established by the state’s new Office of Cannabis Management. The program grants are funded by tax revenue made from cannabis sales in the state, Port told the Star Tribune. Minnesota’s tax rate is set at 10% for all marijuana products.

The Office of Cannabis Management will distribute the grants to various community organizations like schools and private businesses, with the goal of supporting communities with large populations of people convicted of a marijuana offense.

A close up of the marijuana farm industry saravutvanset/Getty Images

"When we look at what is the most effective way the state can invest or disinvest in people, it is by investments we choose to make in communities," Port said.

Port said she’s not aware of any other program in the nation like this one.

State data says Black Americans have been arrested and charged with crimes pertaining to marijuana possession and usage at historically higher rates than white people.

“The spirit of it is important,” said Leili Fatehi, campaign manager for the pro-legalization MN Is Ready Coalition, according to the Star Tribune. “We know that cannabis prohibition disproportionately impacted not just the individuals that are caught up in the criminal justice system themselves … but the entirety of their communities.”