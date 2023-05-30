Minnesota to Launch First Office for Missing, Murdered Black Females

Minnesota's Legislature is creating the first office dedicated to tackling the crisis of unresolved cases of missing and murdered Black women.

The Office of Missing and Murdered African American Women and Girls is being created after a long inquiry into the issue, as it's estimated over 60,000 women from this group are missing across the United States.

African American women represent 40% of domestic violence victims, despite being 7% of the U.S. population, the inquiry found, and this group is nearly three times more likely to be slain in Minnesota than their white peers.

One of the other key findings is that law enforcement often ignores calls for assistance when Black women go missing and families have to organize their own search efforts, NPR reports.

Part of the scope of the new office includes developing "effective training and protocols co-designed by Black women and girls" to be used by local government, law enforcement and public health providers.

Other areas of work include establishing a dedicated hotline, better coordination of resources across organizations and the creation of funds for grassroots groups working in this area.

The recommendation to create this new office was made in December 2022, before the plan moved to the Minnesota state Legislature. Rep. Ruth Richardson led the effort and it has now passed in the state Senate.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety told The Messenger that the Office is still in its early days and much of its scope is being figured out, but that work is now underway with law enforcement and other agencies.

Illinois and Wisconsin have also set up task forces to look into this area.

The Minnesota Legislature passed the public safety and judiciary budget bill on May 16. The legislation created the first-in-the-nation Office of Missing and Murdered African American Women and Girls. Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law on May 19.