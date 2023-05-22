Minnesota Set to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

The governor of Minnesota said he would sign a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in the state, which would make it the 23rd to do so since 2012.

The bill garnered slim bipartisan support, passing 34-32 in the Senate over the weekend after clearing the House earlier last week.

The new law will allow Minnesotans age 21 years and older to possess no more than two ounces of marijuana in public and no more than two pounds at home. Possession will be legal starting August 1, although brick-and-mortar dispensaries won't open for at least a year.

"Legalizing adult-use cannabis and expunging cannabis convictions is good for our economy and the right move for Minnesota," democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who has led the state since 2019, wrote in an April 28 Twitter post.

Some Republicans expressed interest in marijuana legalization but were not ready to throw their support behind the bill.

"While many Minnesotans are increasingly supportive of legalization of cannabis, this bill is not ready," Republican state Sen. Jordan Rasmusson told CNN.



"It will make our roads less safe, limit local decision making for our communities, put our kids' health at risk, and grow government with more than 100 new bureaucrats to enforce convoluted licensing regulations."

The legalization bill is among several liberal policies that the state's democratic majority has pushed through since it gained control in the midterms. Those include guaranteeing abortion rights, offering free school lunches to children, and allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses, the New York Times reported.

The legal cannabis market size in the U.S. was estimated at $13.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a rate of over 14% in the next several years, according to Grand View Research.

Efforts to legalize recreational weed in Hawaii and Oklahoma floundered this year, but Ohio recently moved to put the issue on its November ballot.

Thirty-eight states already allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

