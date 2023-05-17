Authorities said they believe a fire at an Islamic Center in St. Paul, Minn., is arson.
FOX 9 in Minneapolis reported that the fire broke out at Oromo American Twhid Islamic Center at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.
No one was hurt.
There have been a recent series of fires targeting mosques in the region.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
