Minnesota Lawmakers Strike Deal To Make Public Colleges Free

Tuition at Minnesota public colleges would be free for qualified state residents under a proposed higher education spending deal.

Minnesotans whose families earn less than $80,000 annually could pursue a college education free of charge under the proposal, if approved by state lawmakers, according to The Star Tribune.

The proposed “North Star Promise” program would cost about $117 million to get off the ground in fiscal year 2025, then approximately $49.5 million annually thereafter, according to the report.

"I honestly believe that this is the most transformational and impactful higher education budget in our nation," said State Sen. Omar Fateh, chair of the body’s Higher Education Committee, according to the outlet. "We're opening the doors for all of our students."

Proponents in the state legislature voiced hopes that, in addition to broadening access to college educations, the bill could boost flagging enrollment at state schools and diversify the skills of the state’s workforce, The Star Tribune reported.

The program would not cover tuition at private schools. In addition to meeting the financial and residency requirements, students would have to be enrolled in at least one credit per semester, be in good academic standing, and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to determine their grant eligibility. Students who already hold a bachelor’s degree are ineligible, according to Patch.

Any costs remaining after grants and scholarships are applied would be picked up by the state.

For the bill to be approved, it would need the backing of nearly all Democrats in the state legislature, with no Republicans signaling support, according to Patch. Democrats hold control of both legislative chambers by narrow margins.

The proposal is part of a larger higher education package that also includes an overall two-year tuition freeze at state schools, plus millions of dollars in one-time funding for the institutions, The Pioneer Press reported.