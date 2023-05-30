Minnesota Becomes 23rd State to Legalize Weed

Recreational marijuana will be the law of the land in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Democratic Governor Tim Walz signed the state’s recreational cannabis bill Tuesday, making Minnesota the twenty-third state in the country to legalize cannabis for non-medicinal use by adults.

In addition to allowing people 21 and older to use cannabis and open state-licensed dispensaries, the bill also expunges certain cannabis-related non-felony criminal convictions.

Minnesota residents will be allowed to grow, possess and use cannabis starting on Aug. 1, with some conditions. The law includes a 10% cannabis tax on retail sales at licensed facilities, in addition to the state sales tax. Dispensaries are likely a year away, according to the Associated Press.

Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura attended the bill signing, as he was an early supporter of legalization when he was in office from 1999-2003.

"It's very wonderful to see a dream of yours over 20 years ago finally happy today and I'm still alive to see it," Ventura said at the ceremony, adding that the legislation will end "the prohibition of a plant made by God."

The bill, which narrowly passed the state Senate in a vote of 34-32, is the culmination of years of legalization efforts in the state. Nearly two decades after Ventura left office, in 2021, the state House passed a legalization bill that was not taken up by the Senate. Last year, legislators passed a bill allowing for the sale of THC in drinkable or edible form, according to the AP.

