Minneapolis Backyard Punk Show Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 6 Injured - The Messenger
Minneapolis Backyard Punk Show Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 6 Injured

Police chief called attack 'completely senseless'

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
A shooting in Minneapolis resulted in one death and six injuries.Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

Police are still searching for people connected to a shooting at a backyard punk rock show in Minneapolis that resulted in one death and six injuries.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, according to a statement from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates that several adults were in a backyard for the performance when two suspects walked up the alley and began shooting, police said. The two suspects fled the scene.

At a press conference on Saturday, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed there are currently two suspects, but the number of shooters is still under investigation.

“Two suspects ran from the scene. I can’t confirm that there were two shooters,” O'Hara said.

Lifesaving measures were administered to one man in his 30s, but he died at the scene, according to police. He has not yet been identified.

Three people with gunshot wounds were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, police reported.

Officers later found out that two people with non-life-threatening injuries had also traveled to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, and another with non-life-threatening injuries had gone to Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

O'Hara reported that one of the victims required surgery, but the majority of the injuries were "graze wounds."

O'Hara called the attack "completely senseless." He said police believe that the shooting was "targeted."

“I can't even conceptualize something like that happening at a punk show,” Quinn McClurg, who was at the makeshift performance, told Minneapolis Public Radio.

“I was making sure all my friends are okay and making sure people are getting the help they needed," he said.

