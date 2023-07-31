Minn. State Troopers Fatally Shoot Man During Interstate Traffic Stop

A Minnesota State Patrol officer shot and killed a motorist during a traffic stop in north Minneapolis early Monday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the traffic stop occurred on westbound I-94 near 42nd Avenue North.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety confirmed a "use-of-force incident" had happened in the area after midnight.

Per NBC affiliate KARE, a family member later identified the victim as 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II, a father of five from the Minneapolis area.

The Minnesota State Patrol did not immediately return The Messenger's request for comment on Monday afternoon.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner confirmed Cobb's death to the Star Tribune, and multiple sources verified to the news outlet that a state trooper shot him.

Footage from traffic cameras shared on the Star Tribune website showed Cobb allegedly driving away from the scene, prompting troopers to pursue him.

Downtown Minneapolis. Alexander Lamar Photography/Getty Images

The vehicle was quickly stopped by squad cars, and in dispatch audio, the troopers reported that Cobb had been shot three times in the abdomen, resulting in his death at the scene.

Family and friends identified the person shot by state troopers as Ricky Cobb II, a father of five from the Minneapolis area. FaceBook

The westbound lanes of the freeway were closed for about seven hours during the investigation and reopened around 9:30 a.m.

The Star-Tribune reported that officers at the scene had discovered during the traffic stop that Cobb had an outstanding warrant in nearby Ramsey County for a "felony level violation."

On social media, many remembered Cobb and called for the release of police body camera footage.

"There's tons of questions [about] what [happened]," wrote Minneapolis resident Jonathan Mason on Facebook.

Added friend Bobby Smith: "Gone miss you homie, love you forever."

A Facebook account belonging to Cobb showed him posing for pictures with friends.

In his final Facebook post, shared three days before his death, Cobb wrote, "[The] most gangsta s—t you could do is turn your WHOLE life around."