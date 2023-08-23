Milwaukee Heats up Ahead of First Republican Debate, With Highs of 110 Degrees

Things are heating up in Milwaukee — and it isn't just because of Wednesday night's Republican presidential candidate debate. A wave of severe hit is hitting the city, bringing triple digit temperatures to certain areas.
Temperatures in Wisconsin's largest city were set to hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit as of Wednesday morning, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a dangerous heat alert.
It could feel closer to 110 degrees Fahrenheit in some spots, with high humidity adding to the problem.
The extreme heat comes as part of a "heat dome" sitting across 22 states and affecting around 130 million people.
Schools were forced to close Wednesday, while the Milwaukee Health Department said it would be looking out for the city's most vulnerable.
"Really checking on those who are the most vulnerable, elderly, young children, think about your pets," Nick Tomaro, Emergency Preparedness Director told Fox News.
Wednesday's low of 79F was the high Tuesday, with recent temperatures steadily around the high 70s to low 80s.
People were urged to stay inside and keep hydrated, but that doesn't appear to be stopping reporters or voters gathering outside the GOP debate venue.
Eight candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will feature in the event, but former President Donald Trump will not take part.
Tonight's debate begins at 9 p.m. EDT, hosted on Fox News. By that time, the temperature should be around 90F, however the NWS warning is in place into Thursday.
