Milwaukee Dad Shot and Killed by Security Guard for Stealing Little Debbie Cupcakes from Gas Station

'A gun should not come into play, especially over something so meaningless,' the victim's mother said

Nick Gallagher
A father of two was fatally shot by a security guard in Milwaukee after he allegedly stole a package of cupcakes worth 25 cents, FOX6 News reported.

A security guard reportedly got up from his chair and shot Isaiah Allen, 29, twice as he walked out of the store. One of the bullets struck Allen in the head.

William Pinkins, 56, is charged with murder. He at first told responding officers that he wasn't at the gas station at the time of the shooting, but turned himself in to police last Friday.

Pinkin was convicted of murder in 1989 after he allegedly killed a cashier with a sawed-off shotgun while robbing a shore with at least one other assailant.

Isaiah Allen was killed outside of a Milwaukee gas station because he allegedly tried to steal a 25-cent snack.
Isaiah Allen was killed outside of a Milwaukee gas station because he allegedly tried to steal a 25-cent snack.Fox 6/Screenshot

Allen's mother, Natalie Easter, told FOX6 that when she arrived at the scene, there was already police tape up but that she ran through it to be with her son.

Allen's family said he lived with mental health issues and was set to move to Louisville in order to receive treatment.

Easter added that when her son had been accused of stealing something in the past, she dealt with the problem by simply visiting the store and paying for the item herself. Now Allen's kids, ages 3 and 9, will be without a father, Easter said.

"A gun should not come into play, especially over something so meaningless, over 25-cent cakes," she said.

Pinkin could appear in court as early as today, according to local outlet CBS 58. Because he was previously charged with a felony, it would have been illegal for him to own a handgun.

